COLETTI





Passed July 4, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Angelo. Beloved mother of Angela Coletti-Yannone (Frank), Wally (Laurie) Coletti and Angelo Coletti Jr. Loving grandmother of Dante, Christine (Marc) Alvini, Debra Coletti and Christopher Coletti. Great Grandmother of Angel, Guiliana, Mia, Chris Jr., and Francesca. Also survived by 3 brothers, 1 sister and loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Wednesday 9 - 10 AM St. Paul Church. Funeral MASS will begin at 10AM. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. Masks and social distancing is required in the church. In lieu of flowers family request donations be made in her memory to St. Paul Church 923 Christian St. Phila., Pa 19147.

