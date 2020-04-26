|
|
BLANKLEY
SARAH E. "BETTY" (nee Ogdin)
Age 82, of Narberth, formerly of Chesterbrook, passed away on April 2, 2020. She is the loving mother of Lisa McDevitt (Ed), and Richard Powell (Linh Nguyen). Cherished "Mimi" of Eugene Powell, Stephen Powell, Melissa Meddows (Powell), Aubrey McDevitt, and Kylie Kelce. She is also Great-grand-mother to Annabelle, Arwen, Arya, and Wyatt; and is the Adoring sister of Taylor Ogdin (Sandy) of Naples, FL. Due to the current situation, a Memorial Service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name can be made to: Lower Merion Township Scholarship Fund, Lower Merion School District, 301 E. Montgomery Ave., Ardmore, PA 19003.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 26, 2020