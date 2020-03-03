|
WELLS
SARAH GRACE (nee McElwee)
Age 100, of Rydal, PA died on February 28, 2019. She was the devoted wife of the late Percy A. Wells. She is survived by her loving nieces and their spouses: Helen and Robert Turnbull and Betsy and Charles Miller, by three great-nieces and a great-nephew and their families. She was preceded in death by her step-daughters, Patricia Lunneborg and Roberta Ryan. Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Sat. March 7, 2020 in the Chapel of Rydal Park, 1515 The Fairway, Rydal, PA 19046. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be sent to Abington Presbyterian Church, 1082 Old York Road, Abington, PA 19001 or the Friendship Fund of Rydal Park, 1515 The Fairway, Rydal, PA 19046.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 3, 2020