SARAH J. (nee aBBONIZIO) PLAYO
Age 95, on Sept. 7,


2020 passed away peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Angelo. Devoted mother of Elizabeth "Betty" (the late Nicholas Lanza, Annette (the late Peter) Pizzo, Robert (Denise) Playo, Frank Playo, Jacqueline (Jerome) Persiano and the late Joseph Playo; also survived by 8 loving grandchildren, 6 loving great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to atther her Viewing and Funeral Friday 11:45 A.M. at Church of St. Monica, 17th and Ritner Sts., Phila. (19145) Funeral Mass 12:45 P.M. Interment Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in her memory to St. Monica Church.BUDDY DOUGHERTY, F.D.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Funeral
11:45 AM
Church of St. Monica
SEP
11
Funeral Mass
12:45 PM
Church of St. Monica
