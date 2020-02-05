|
SMITH
SARAH P. "PAT" (née Hegarty)
Age 96, formerly of Olney and Derry, Northern Ireland, went peacefully home on January 31, 2020. Beloved daughter of Patrick and Nan Hegarty; devoted wife of the late James Smith; dear grandmother of the late Colleen Smith. She leaves behind her loving children, Ann Marie (Charles) Sielski, James (Mary), Patricia (Robert) Clark, and Brian (Dorothy); 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass is to be celebrated on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Avenue, Ardsley, PA. The family will receive condolences from 9:30 A.M. to 10:45 a.m. in church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Colleen P. Smith Memorial Fund, colleensfund.org or c/o 7407 Tabor Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19111. Family Services are entrusted under the care of
CRAFT-GIVNISH OF ABINGTON, INC.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 5, 2020