Craft-Givnish Funeral Home of Abington, Ltd.
1801 Old York Road
Abington, PA 19001
(215) 659-2000
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Queen of Peace Church
820 North Hills Ave.
Ardsley, PA
View Map
SARAH P. "PAT" SMITH

SARAH P. "PAT" SMITH Notice
SMITH
SARAH P. "PAT" (née Hegarty)


Age 96, formerly of Olney and Derry, Northern Ireland, went peacefully home on January 31, 2020. Beloved daughter of Patrick and Nan Hegarty; devoted wife of the late James Smith; dear grandmother of the late Colleen Smith. She leaves behind her loving children, Ann Marie (Charles) Sielski, James (Mary), Patricia (Robert) Clark, and Brian (Dorothy); 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass is to be celebrated on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Avenue, Ardsley, PA. The family will receive condolences from 9:30 A.M. to 10:45 a.m. in church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Colleen P. Smith Memorial Fund, colleensfund.org or c/o 7407 Tabor Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19111. Family Services are entrusted under the care of

CRAFT-GIVNISH OF ABINGTON, INC., 215-659-2000
www.lifecelebration.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 5, 2020
