SARAH "SALLY" (Coyne) SMITH

SARAH "SALLY" (Coyne) SMITH Notice
SMITH
SARAH "SALLY" (nee Coyne)


On January 5, 2020, of Philadelphia, Age 74. Beloved wife of Robert, loving mother of Eva Marie, Sarah Sinni (Joseph), Julia Games (Robert), Robert, James, and Francis. Devoted grandmother of Abigail, Rose and Michael. Sister of Margaret Harkins (Joseph), Francis (Helen), Robert (the late Lorraine), Kathleen, Julia Regan, Martin (Elizabeth), Charles (Coleen), John and Joseph (Eileen). Predeceased by her parents Frank and Sarah Coyne. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 from 7 – 9 P.M. and Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 from 9-10 A.M. in St. Jerome's Church, Holme Ave. and Stamford St., Phila., PA 19136. Words of Remembrance 10:15 A.M. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Contributions in Sally's memory can be made to the The Darren Daulton Foundation 1339 Chestnut Street, Suite 500, Phila., PA 19107 Attn: Brett Datto, Esq/ Weir Partners and/or The Smith Children Family Trust, c/o Sarah Sinni, 105 Blue Ridge Rd., Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462.

To express condolences: www.campbellfh.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 8, 2020
