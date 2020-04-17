Home

John F. Murray Funeral Home - Flourtown
1220 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown, PA 19031
(215)233-4888
SARAH T. "SALLY" FOLEY

SARAH T. "SALLY" FOLEY Notice
FOLEY
SARAH T. "SALLY"


Of Flourtown, PA, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020 at St. Joseph Villa in Flourtown, PA. She was 81. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Sarah (nee O'Malley) Tyrrell. Sally grew up in Philadelphia and graduated from Little Flower High School. In addition to being the most wonderful wife and mother, Sally launched a real estate career later in life and became both a participant and judge in the famous Philadelphia Flower Show. She would go on to create beautiful flower arrangements both professionally and for family and friends while learning as much as she could about horticulture. She will be remembered for her humor, kindness and strength forever in the hearts of those who loved her. Sally is survived by her loving husband James M. Foley, her children Mark Foley (Rebecca Foley), Susan Rocco (Chip Rocco), and Jamie Foley (Stephanie Foley); she is also survived by her six grand-children Sarah Rocco, Christopher Rocco, Conor Foley, Emmet Foley, Ryan Foley and Jack Foley. She was the sister of Maria Tyrrell "Addy", Kathleen Tyrrell, and the late Joseph Tyrrell. Due to the current restrictions in place, Sally's services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to St. Joseph's Villa, 110 W Wissahickon Ave, Flourtown, PA 19031.

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 17, 2020
