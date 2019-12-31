Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
Shiva
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
Pancoe residence
SAUL LEVY

SAUL LEVY Notice
LEVY
SAUL
On Dec. 29, 2019. Husband of the late Carole (nee Lazowick). Father of Audrey (David) Pancoe and the late Marcia Levy. Brother of Jacob (Sylvia) Levy and Arlene (Irving) Laserow. Grandfather of Samantha Pancoe. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Friday 11 A.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Phila. Interment Har Nebo Cem. Shiva will be observed Friday only at the Pancoe residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to Philadelphia Protestant Home, 6401 Martins Mill Road, Phila., PA 19111.

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 31, 2019
