LEVY
SAUL
On Dec. 29, 2019. Husband of the late Carole (nee Lazowick). Father of Audrey (David) Pancoe and the late Marcia Levy. Brother of Jacob (Sylvia) Levy and Arlene (Irving) Laserow. Grandfather of Samantha Pancoe. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Friday 11 A.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Phila. Interment Har Nebo Cem. Shiva will be observed Friday only at the Pancoe residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to Philadelphia Protestant Home, 6401 Martins Mill Road, Phila., PA 19111.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 31, 2019