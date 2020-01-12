|
|
ROSS
SEAN C.
On January 6, 2020. Of Willow Grove, formerly of Flourtown. Beloved son of Nelson and the late Jessie. Loving brother of Karl (Andrea). Devoted fiancé of Esther. Uncle to Timmy, Abby, and Alex. Sean is also survived by numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and extended family. Relatives, friends, and coworkers of ACME Markets are invited to his visitation on Saturday January 18, 2020 from 9 to 10:30 A.M. at St. Genevieve Church, 1225 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA 19031. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
JOHN F MURRAY FH, Flourtown
www.murrayfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 12, 2020