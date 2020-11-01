Passed unexpectedly on October 27, 2020 in Blacksburg, VA at the age of 22. Born in Abington, PA to Walter J. and Kathleen J. (Gallagher) Harkins. Sean was raised in Skippack, PA. He attended St. Eleanor School, Munich International School, and La Salle College High School. He was currently a senior at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, majoring in engineering. Sean was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. Sean was a beautiful soul who brightened up every room he was in, always making everyone laugh. Sean was a blessing every day to all who knew and loved him. Sean had the most memorable and contagious laugh. He was an avid sports fan and participant. Sean was on the La Salle crew team for four years and enjoyed golfing, skiing, fishing, and playing basketball. Sean was a devoted friend who was always willing to share a laugh, lend a hand or ear to everyone he met. Sean is survived by his parents, Walter and Kathleen Harkins; his sisters, Katelyn M. Wright (James) and Natalie B. Harkins; his grandmother Joan T. Gallagher; aunts and uncles Rose Killeen, Teresa Cooney (John), Timothy Gallagher (Donna), Joanne Gallagher, and Sharon Patterson (Mark); Sean was the proud Godfather to Nora Irwin and Mason Killeen. The cousins who he loved: Colleen (Joe), Megan (Gordon), Joseph, Kelli, Brendan, Keegan, Morgan, Luke, and Charlotte; Miranda, Gregory (Julie), Rachel (Jerry), Ethan (Sarah), Shana (Sean), Stephen, Chelsea (Steven), Ashleigh (Dillion); Haley, Ella, Mia, Ryan, Evie, Mason, Nora, and Violet. Sean was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Walter J. Harkins and Joseph L. Gallagher; his grandmother Helen M. Harkins; aunts Marie Harkins-Sickinger (Karl) and Nancy Minetti (Gregory). Relatives and friends may call at St. Eleanor Church, 647 Locust St., Collegeville, Tuesday, Nov. 3rd at 10:30AM. Funeral Mass 12:00 P.M. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would request that donations in Sean's memory be made to the Mother Seton Fund at La Salle College High School. Donations to The Mother Seton Fund support a student who loses a parent (www.lschs.org
; 8605 W Cheltenham Ave, Wyndmoor, PA 19038). (Jacob F. Ruth)