SEBASTIAN R. PLUMMER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share SEBASTIAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PLUMMER
SEBASTIAN R.
Passed away on June 6, 2020. Beloved son of Karen L. Bush and Gerald Plummer; dear grandson of Barbara Lento and Renee Plummer; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his loving girlfriend Kira Wible. Relatives and friends and are invited to his viewing Friday 11 A.M.-1 P.M. WACKERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 8060 Verree Rd. Phila., PA 19111. A private funeral service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory to Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123 would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wackerman Funeral Home
8060 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 342-5200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved