PLUMMER

SEBASTIAN R.

Passed away on June 6, 2020. Beloved son of Karen L. Bush and Gerald Plummer; dear grandson of Barbara Lento and Renee Plummer; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his loving girlfriend Kira Wible. Relatives and friends and are invited to his viewing Friday 11 A.M.-1 P.M. WACKERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 8060 Verree Rd. Phila., PA 19111. A private funeral service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory to Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123 would be appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store