St Matthias Catholic Church
1050 W Kemper Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45240
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
4:30 PM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
1050 W. Kemper Rd
Cincinnati, OH
Wake
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
7:00 PM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
1050 W. Kemper Rd
Cincinnati, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
SEBASTIAN RAUSCH Notice
RAUSCH
GLENMARY FATHER JOHN
SEBASTIAN


Died Sunday, February 9, 2020. He was 75. Father John is survived by sisters, Marian J. McGinity and Melanie V. Cannon; fellow missioners and friends. A native of Philadelphia, PA, Father John was a Glenmary Missioner for 53 years.
Reception of the body will take place at 4:30 P.M. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 1050 W. Kemper Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45240. Visitation will follow, and Wake Service will begin at 7 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 A.M. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at St. Matthias Catholic Church. Father John will be interred at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Glenmary Home Missioners, P.O. Box 465618, Cincinnati, OH 45246-5618. To leave a message of condolence to the family, please visit

www.NewcomerCincinnati.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 16, 2020
