1/1
SEBASTIAN SUDANO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SEBASTIAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Formerly of Philadelphia, passed away on December 2, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of Rose (nee Conte) who passed away March 20, 2017. Loving father of Michele (William) Galvin. Grandfather of William and Christina Galvin. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 120 St. Elizabeth Drive, Chester Springs, PA 19425. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family prefers contributions to the American Heart Association, 1617 JFK Blvd, Suite #700, Phila., PA 19103. Masks are required and practice social distancing. www.loganfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Logan Funeral Home, Inc. - Havertown
57 South Eagle Rd.
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 449-3030
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Logan Funeral Home, Inc. - Havertown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 5, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved