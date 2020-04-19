|
WHITAKER
DR. SELDON VAUGHN, JR.
Peacefully, on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at age 79, in Oakmont, PA. Born June 12, 1940 in Bryn Mawr, PA to Vivian Altemus Whitaker and Seldon Vaughn Whitaker, Sr. Brother to Sharon Whitaker Friedman (Mark). Devoted husband to the late Susan Gurry Whitaker. Father to Kathryn Whitaker Hicks (Ron) and the late Laura Richardson Whitaker. "Papa" to Susan Margaret Hicks.
Sel graduated from Conestoga High School (Berwyn, PA) before attending Williams College (Williamstown, MA). After earn-ing his master's in education at the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia, PA), he set up his high school history classroom in the Great Valley School District (Malvern, PA). Though he was a teacher at heart, Sel couldn't support his family on what was then a teacher's salary. He went on to assume the superintendency of school districts in Massachusetts and in State College, PA, and to work on school improvement initia-tives with districts across the country, through Penn State University (University Park, PA).
For full obituary and informa-tion about online Memorial Service:
https://tinyurl.com/SVWObit
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 19, 2020