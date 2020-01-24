|
ABRAHAM
SELMA (nee Green)
Jan. 22, 2020. Wife of the late Morris, mother of Susan Abraham Hurowitz (Charles) and Lynda Abraham-Braff (Dexter), sister of Shirley Marti and Charlotte Benoff, grandmother of Stefanie Hurowitz, Pamela Braff (Alex Baruch), Brian Hurowitz and Sharyn Braff. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Sunday 11 A.M. precisely at Roosevelt Memorial Park (Sec. N-6), 2701 Old Lincoln Hwy., Trevose, PA 19053. Shiva will be observed Sunday and Monday at the Hurowitz residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to Holy Redeemer Home Care and Hospice, 12265 Townsend Rd., Suite 400, Phila. PA 19154.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 24, 2020