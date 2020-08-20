1/
SELMA (Rittle) FIRTH
Age 91, of Audubon, PA, formerly of Philadelphia, on August 18, 2020. A lifelong, active member of Hadassah, she was born in Brooklyn New York in 1929. She was a warm, giving person who was loved by all who knew her. Beloved wife of 42 years to Sidney Firth, loving mother of Carole Lukoff (Joel), Sara Minkoff (Jay), Vincent Firth (Jane), Robert Firth, adored grandmother of Brian (Rori), Eric, Hannah, Naomi, Jocelyn, Jennifer (Michael), Dana (Lou) and great grandchildren Justin, Maxon and Ezra. Preceded in death by husband Bernard Redner. Donations in her memory can be made to the Philadelphia Chapter of Hadassah or Congregation Or Ami in Lafayette Hill, PA. A private, graveside funeral service will be held Friday August 21st.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 20, 2020.
