Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
SELMA (neé Dubin) WILDER

On January 2, 2020. Devoted and loving wife of the late William Wilder and dedicated and loving mother of Stuart Wilder and Jeffrey Wilder, and her daughters-in-law Beth L. Snyder, D.M.D and DeAunn C McLain. Proud and loving grandmother of Jacob and Süki Wilder. Daughter of the late Samuel and Molly Dubin. Relatives and friends are invited to Roosevelt Memorial Park, Trevose, PA on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 11:00. Shiva will be held following the services at Stuart and Beth's home. In lieu of flowers or gifts the family asks that contri-butions in her memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, https://alzfdn.org, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 3, 2020
