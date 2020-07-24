SEMAJ CARTER

unk this isn’t fair like you was my bestfriend, man I love you so much, so heartbroken don’t ever think I can get over this but at least you inna better place, you really us let down yo, I’m so sorry this happened to you, just know I got sahaj for you without no doubt..
Aeesha Muhammad
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate
content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others to add their own memories and condolences.
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.