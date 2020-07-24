1/1
SEMAJ CARTER
CARTER
SEMAJ


died July 20, 2020. Funeral Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Viewing 10:00 am, Service 11:00 am at SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 1426 Fitzwater Street, Phila, PA. Internment Greenmount Cemetery

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Viewing
10:00 AM
Slater Funeral Home Ltd
JUL
28
Service
11:00 AM
Slater Funeral Home Ltd
Funeral services provided by
Slater Funeral Home Ltd
1426 Fitzwater St
Philadelphia, PA 19146
(215) 545-3055
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
unk this isn’t fair like you was my bestfriend, man I love you so much, so heartbroken don’t ever think I can get over this but at least you inna better place, you really us let down yo, I’m so sorry this happened to you, just know I got sahaj for you without no doubt..
Aeesha Muhammad
