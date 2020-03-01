|
DEMURJIAN
SETA KAZAZIAN
Passed away February 24, 2020 in her sleep. She lived until she was six weeks shy of 88. Seta was a vivacious, feisty woman for the first 86 of those years, but declined precipitously -- both physically and mentally -- over the past two years. She passed peacefully while napping on her couch, in her home, which is how she wanted to go.
Seta lived life on her own terms, often without a filter. She inspired many with her independence, her generosity, and her zest for life. She was fluent in four languages, teaching Italian almost until the day she died and conducting foreign language tours (in Italian, French, and Spanish) of Philadelphia and even DC well into her Eighties. Seta was also a true patron of the Arts, as an active subscriber to the Phila-delphia Orchestra and Metro-politan Opera, among others, up until this last year or two.
She will be sorely missed, especially by Malcolm, her husband of 64 years, her son Stuart, her son Warren and his wife Amy, her grandchildren Aubrey and Teddy and her sister Myri Norcen and her husband Mario. She is also survived by her loving niece LindaCarol and her loving nephews Harry, Luca, Claudio, Richard, David, and Michael.
She lived a great life. It was simply her time.
Her life will be celebrated in services that will be announced once they are finalized. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name will be gratefully received by the Philadelphia Orchestra https://www.philorch. org/donate/#/levels/ or to the Natural Lands Trust https://natlands.org/support/more-ways-to-support/commemor ative-gifts/
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 1, 2020