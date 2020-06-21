PRESTON





Passed away June 12, 2020 at his home, "Millrace", in West Chester, PA. His ten year battle with dementia was preceded by his defeat of non-hodgkin's lymphoma, a decade earlier.Born on September 11, 1933, in Media, PA, he was the son of the late Mary Alicia Harper Preston and Seymour S. Preston, Jr.After graduating from The Lawrenceville School (1952), Williams College (1956), and Harvard Business School (1958), he spent three years at Cape Canaveral, as a lieutenant, testing missile fuels for the U.S. Air Force.Known as "Moe", his national and international career in the chemical world began in 1961. He joined the Philadelphia company, Pennwalt Corporation, and became President and Chief Operating Officer and Director, retiring in 1993 as President and Chief Executive Officerof Elf Atochem, North America, a successor of Pennwalt Corporation.Moe served on numerous corporate, school, foundation, and non-profit boards, including the Academy of Natural Sciences (Trustee, Chairman, and President), the Barra Foundation (President), the Wistar Institute, The Philadelphia Orchestra, The Pennsylvania Business Roundtable, Core States Bank, Pennsylvania National Bank, and Wachovia Bank. He was a Director of Albemarle Corporation, a Trustee of Lawrenceville School, and a Board Member of the Shipley School.His love of gardening and his home in Avalon, New Jersey, brought him consistent joy. Family travel to England, France, Italy, Greece, and Switzerland gave him special opportunities to share in a creative and devoted life. His humor, delight in meeting new people, wisdom and determination all added to the good fortune of his family and those who knew him.He will be more than greatly missed, especially by his wife of 63 years, Jean Holman Preston, and his daughters, Courtney Crosby (John Jr.), Katherine Preston, Alicia Miller (Michael), and Shelley Preston (John Kelly) as well as four grand-children. He is also survived by one sister and two nieces. Family services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Lawrenceville School, Box 6008, Lawrenceville, NJ, 08648, or the Academy of Natural Sciences 1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Phila., PA 19103.

