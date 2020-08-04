I still can NOT believe this. We have been friends for so long now, we may have not hung out a lot in the last 10+ years, but we still kept in contact. Shannon was a great friend to me. She has always and will always mean more to me than I could ever express. I will forever miss her. My heart goes out to the family, Ray and all of those close to her. My heart is heavy and now another piece of my life has gone back home to be with the other angels.

Thomas Nally

Friend