Suddenly on July 31, 202, at the age of 43. Loving daughter of Jeanette Dixon (nee Bogan) and the late James E. Dixon. Beloved sister of James E. Jr., Colleen Czarnik, Timothy and the late Robert J. Dixon. Dear aunt of Candace Manning, James M. Dixon, Crystal Dixon, Chelsea Czarnik and the late Brittney Dixon. Also survived by other great nieces and nephews. Companion of Raymond Dettmar. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday 8:30 to 10:15 A.M. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.), followed by her Funeral Mass 11 A.M. St. Jerome Church. Interment Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to Salvation Army, 615 Slaters Lane, Alexandria, VA 22314 in her memory.