1/1
SHANNON LYN DIXON
1977 - 2020
DIXON
SHANNON LYN


Suddenly on July 31, 202, at the age of 43. Loving daughter of Jeanette Dixon (nee Bogan) and the late James E. Dixon. Beloved sister of James E. Jr., Colleen Czarnik, Timothy and the late Robert J. Dixon. Dear aunt of Candace Manning, James M. Dixon, Crystal Dixon, Chelsea Czarnik and the late Brittney Dixon. Also survived by other great nieces and nephews. Companion of Raymond Dettmar. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday 8:30 to 10:15 A.M. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.), followed by her Funeral Mass 11 A.M. St. Jerome Church. Interment Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to Salvation Army, 615 Slaters Lane, Alexandria, VA 22314 in her memory.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Viewing
08:30 - 10:15 AM
BURNS FUNERAL HOME
AUG
8
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
ST. Jerome Church
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
August 3, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Diane Dixon
Family
August 2, 2020
I am so very sorry to Shannon’s family and Raymond. I am blessed to have met such a beautiful soul. Heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with you all
August 2, 2020
I still can NOT believe this. We have been friends for so long now, we may have not hung out a lot in the last 10+ years, but we still kept in contact. Shannon was a great friend to me. She has always and will always mean more to me than I could ever express. I will forever miss her. My heart goes out to the family, Ray and all of those close to her. My heart is heavy and now another piece of my life has gone back home to be with the other angels.
Thomas Nally
Friend
August 2, 2020
Shannon was one of my longest and dearest friends she will be so so missed . My prayers are with all who knew her and especially with her Mother and all the family . praying for some sort of comfort to everyone of you during this time love you forever Shan
I will always keep your memory alive .
Kelly Grosso
Friend
August 2, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
August 2, 2020
You had such a kind thoughtful heart always admired that about you. I'm happy you found love and were happy and got to enjoy life at least before all this. Rest easy enjoy your peace. ❤
Chrissy Pinoski
Friend
August 2, 2020
May you RIP dear Shannon. My heart thoughts n prayers are with you all
Donna Ansaldo
Friend
August 2, 2020
So very sorry you left us so soon God bless
My heart is hurting for you & your family
Romaine Grosso
Friend
