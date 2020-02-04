Home

SHARON C. (McClellan) SCHWARTZ

SCHWARTZ
SHARON C. (nee McClellan)


January 31, 2020. Beloved wife of Keith D. Schwartz. Loving mother to Catie A., Nathan D., and Kelly E. Schwartz. Cherished daughter of Carol (William J.) Timmins, and the late J. Douglas McClellan. Sister to Adam McClellan. Stepsister to Genevieve (Anubhav) Bhargava, and Brendan (Katherine) Timmins.
Relatives and friends are invited to Sharon's Celebration of Life, Monday, February 10, 11 A.M., at the Flourtown Country Club, 150 McCloskey Rd., Flourtown, PA 19031. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sharon's name may be made to the Fox Chase Cancer Center, att. Oncofertility Program, 333 Cottman Ave., Phila., PA 19111.

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 4, 2020
