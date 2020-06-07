SHARON FREEMAN
FREEMAN
SHARON
June 5, 2020, formerly of Phila., PA. Wife of the late Gregory Freeman. Mother of the late Lesley Rosenbaum and the late Denise Witherspoon. Mother in law of Michael Rosenbaum. Grandmother of Gillian (Paul) Chernin and Remy (Brad) Tesoriero. Great grandmother of Jaymin, Lucas, Jordana and Darin. Sister of Helene Gordesky. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the live stream service on Monday, June 8th beginning 11 A.M. on the PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. Facebook Page. Contributions in her memory can be made to the M'kor Shalom ECC Challenge Grant, Cherry Hill, NJ or Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, www.samaritannj.org.

PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Cherry Hill, NJ


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Service
11:00 AM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc. -- Relatives and friends are invited to watch the live stream service on the PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. Facebook Page
Funeral services provided by
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
