GLODEK
SHARON (nee Zaleski)
66, of Skippack, PA, passed away March 24, 2020. She was the wife of Walter Glodek; mother of Jill Zawislak Ayres; stepmother of Jennifer Zavertnik and Todd Glodek; sister of Kathleen Ey, Karen Roach and Judy Anderson; and grandmother of 5. Sharon was a teacher in the Philadelphia School District for 17 years and then served as a principal for another 13 years. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a public memorial service will be announced at a later time. Online condolences may be made to the family at
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 27, 2020