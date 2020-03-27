Home

R.L Williams, Jr. Funeral Home
3440 Skippack Pike
Harleysville, PA 19438
610-584-6611
SHARON (Zaleski) GLODEK


1954 - 2020
SHARON (Zaleski) GLODEK Notice
GLODEK
SHARON (nee Zaleski)


66, of Skippack, PA, passed away March 24, 2020. She was the wife of Walter Glodek; mother of Jill Zawislak Ayres; stepmother of Jennifer Zavertnik and Todd Glodek; sister of Kathleen Ey, Karen Roach and Judy Anderson; and grandmother of 5. Sharon was a teacher in the Philadelphia School District for 17 years and then served as a principal for another 13 years. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a public memorial service will be announced at a later time. Online condolences may be made to the family at
www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 27, 2020
