CIMINI SHAW
BERNADETTE M. (nee Boyd)
"BUNNIE"
January 22, 2020. Beloved wife of William. Devoted mother of Bernadette (Jack), Stacey, Sharon James, Andrew (Renee'), and Christopher (Maddie). Loving grandmom of 20 grand-children and 15 great grand-children. Dear sister of William, Rosemary, Maureen, Joseph, and the late Patricia, Eileen, and Michael. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday Evening 6:00 to 9:00 P.M., and also Wednesday, 9:00 A.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 1428 E. Columbia Ave., (at Fkd. Ave.) Phila., PA, followed by her Service 10:00 A.M. Interment New Cathedral Cem. In lieu of flowers, contri-butions to Susan G. Komen Foundation, 125 S. 9th St., Suite 202, Phila., PA 19107 in her memory would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 26, 2020