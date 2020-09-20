1/
Sister Shawn Marie Maguire SND
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shawn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, died peacefully on September 17, 2020, at the age of 81 in the 63rd year of her religious life. Her passing is mourned by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, her brothers Patrick and Michael (Diane) Maguire, nieces and nephews, her good friend Pat Goldthwaite, and faculty, students and alumnae of Maryvale Preparatory School in Lutherville MD, where she served as Principal and President from 1981 through 2012. Funeral Mass and burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur Development Office, P.O. Box 157, Stevenson MD 21153, or to the Sister Shawn Marie Maguire SND Endowment Fund at Maryvale Preparatory School, 11300 Falls Road, Lutherville MD 21093. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved