sheila anne byrne
74 yrs.old, peacefully on July 19, 2020. Sheila was retired from SKF/Glaxo Pharmaceuticals with 40 yrs of service. Daughter of the late Anne (nee Collins) and John Byrne. Sister of the late Jack Byrne, sister-in-law of Marianne Byrne. Aunt of Vicki (the late Kenneth) McGrogan, Missi (Steve) Goodfellow, the late Jack and Megan Byrne. Great aunt of Matthew, Colin and Gwyneth. The family will receive relatives and friends in Church Saturday 9:30 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 819 Cathedral Rd. (off Ridge Ave.), Phila., PA 19128. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem. Please send donations in Sheila's name to Lisa's Army, 8945 Ridge Ave. Unit #8, Phila., PA 19128. Clare McIlvaine Mundy FH,Inc. 215-482-8878

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
