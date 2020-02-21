|
CROMPTON
SHEILA ANNE (nee Kelly)
Went home to the Lord on February 8, 2020, at the age of 81. Sheila was born on September 25th, 1938 the eldest child to Raymond and Muriel Kelly (nee Smith). She was raised in the Juniata & Mayfair sections of Philadelphia with her two brothers, Richard and Raymond. She graduated from Frankford High School in 1956.
She met the love of her life, James Crompton, at age 15 on a blind date and after dating for 8 years, they happily married on July 28th, 1961. As a faithful wife and loving mother, she excelled as a homemaker as Jim and she raised their four children in Upper Makefield, PA. Sheila had accepted Christ as her Savior and as such, she and Jim were members of Grace Gospel Chapel in Plumstead, PA for 40 years. Sheila was a renowned hostess and enjoyed hosting many gatherings of family and friends for holidays and other celebrations over the years. As the daughter of long-time Philadelphia Phillies beat writer and hall of fame inductee Raymond Kelly, Sheila was a true Philadelphia sports fan who especially loved the Phillies, Eagles, and Flyers.
Later, when her name changed to "Nanny", Sheila was always ready for visits from her grand-children at the family beach house in Avalon, NJ. We will never forget her "corner stool" on the kitchen island with the Philadelphia Inquirer Sports page and the TV remote ready for the Phillies game to start! Nanny always said the recipe to stay on her good side was: "don't park in my spot, don't sit in my seat, and don't root against the Phillies!"
Sheila will be certainly missed for her loving support, wit, and sage advice. However, we all take comfort in the knowledge that she is home with the Lord and we will see her again.
Sheila is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Jim; her 4 children, Kelly Kroh (Tim), Jimmy Crompton (Danielle), Jennifer Stretch (Kyle), and Daniel Crompton (Beth); 13 grandchildren, Timmy, Sammy, Kate, Erin, and Kristin Kroh; Molly, Shannon, and Kyle Stretch; Daniel, Matthew, and Elizabeth Crompton, James and Josh Crompton; her brother, Raymond; and her sister-in-law, Mary Barr (Jim).
A Memorial Church Service will be held at Grace Gospel Chapel, 5582 Easton Rd., Plumsteadville, PA 18949, at 10 A.M., Saturday, March 21, 2020, with friends being received immediately after at 11 A.M.m to 12 P.M.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 21, 2020