KOHN
SHEILA (nee Weintraub)
On January 10, 2020, wife of the late S. Robert Kohn. Mother of Marc (Debbie) Kohn, Richard (Mindy) Kohn and Andrea (Gene) Godick. Sister of Lee (Sharon) Weintraub. Grandmother of Rachel (Jonathan), Max, Jacob, Ross, Brooke, Samantha and Mia. Great grandmother of Logan. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Monday 1 P.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton, PA. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Contri-butions in her memory may be made to the Asplundh Cancer Pavilion, www.jeffersonhealth. org/cancer/asplundh-cancer-pavilion.html.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 12, 2020