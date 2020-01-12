Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
SHEILA (Weintraub) KOHN

SHEILA (Weintraub) KOHN Notice
KOHN
SHEILA (nee Weintraub)
On January 10, 2020, wife of the late S. Robert Kohn. Mother of Marc (Debbie) Kohn, Richard (Mindy) Kohn and Andrea (Gene) Godick. Sister of Lee (Sharon) Weintraub. Grandmother of Rachel (Jonathan), Max, Jacob, Ross, Brooke, Samantha and Mia. Great grandmother of Logan. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Monday 1 P.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton, PA. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Contri-butions in her memory may be made to the Asplundh Cancer Pavilion, www.jeffersonhealth. org/cancer/asplundh-cancer-pavilion.html.

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 12, 2020
