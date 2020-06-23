SHEILA (Goldstein) SHAFFRAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share SHEILA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHAFFRAN
SHEILA (nee Goldstein)
Passed away on June 21, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Harold Shaffran. Beloved sister in law to Willetta Goldstein, wife of her brother the late Norman Goldstein. Loving mother of Richard Eskin, Dori (Daniel) Farber, Lisa (Harvey) Layton, Nancy (Rachel) Shaffran, Karen (Said) Shaffran and the late Erik Eskin. Mother in law of Ai Leng Ng. Former mother-in-law of Beth Gross-Eskin. Devoted grandmother of Danielle Gross-Eskin (Neal), Hannah Gross -Eskin, Zachariah Gharrafi and Wolfe Margolies. Proud great grandmother to Eli Pfeiffenberger. Sheila was a pioneer in her field, as one of the first paralegals in Philadelphia. She volunteered her time to a number of causes that were meaningful to her including the Womens' Shelter in Norristown Pa. and SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) in Florida. Her motto was Carpe Diem, Seize the Day. Services and interment are Private. Contributions in her memory can be made to the charity of your choice.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 23, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved