SHAFFRAN
SHEILA (nee Goldstein)
Passed away on June 21, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Harold Shaffran. Beloved sister in law to Willetta Goldstein, wife of her brother the late Norman Goldstein. Loving mother of Richard Eskin, Dori (Daniel) Farber, Lisa (Harvey) Layton, Nancy (Rachel) Shaffran, Karen (Said) Shaffran and the late Erik Eskin. Mother in law of Ai Leng Ng. Former mother-in-law of Beth Gross-Eskin. Devoted grandmother of Danielle Gross-Eskin (Neal), Hannah Gross -Eskin, Zachariah Gharrafi and Wolfe Margolies. Proud great grandmother to Eli Pfeiffenberger. Sheila was a pioneer in her field, as one of the first paralegals in Philadelphia. She volunteered her time to a number of causes that were meaningful to her including the Womens' Shelter in Norristown Pa. and SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) in Florida. Her motto was Carpe Diem, Seize the Day. Services and interment are Private. Contributions in her memory can be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 23, 2020.