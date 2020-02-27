Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
SHEILA (Kane) YOUNG

SHEILA (Kane) YOUNG Notice
YOUNG
SHEILA (nee Kane)
Passed away February 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Harvey. Loving mother of Seth (Christine) Young. Dear sister of Phyllis (Dr. Sydney) Pulver. She will also be missed by her nieces, nephews, and many, many friends. Family and friends are invited to her Memorial Service on Sunday, 2 P.M. precisely, at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Phila., PA 19126. Shiva to be observed at her late residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to Last Chance Ranch, 9 Beck Rd. Quakertown, PA 18951, www.lastchanceranch.org.

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 27, 2020
