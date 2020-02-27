|
|
YOUNG
SHEILA (nee Kane)
Passed away February 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Harvey. Loving mother of Seth (Christine) Young. Dear sister of Phyllis (Dr. Sydney) Pulver. She will also be missed by her nieces, nephews, and many, many friends. Family and friends are invited to her Memorial Service on Sunday, 2 P.M. precisely, at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Phila., PA 19126. Shiva to be observed at her late residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to Last Chance Ranch, 9 Beck Rd. Quakertown, PA 18951, www.lastchanceranch.org.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 27, 2020