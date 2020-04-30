|
DALEY
SHELLEY (nee Konefsky)
Passed away on April 27, 2020. Loving mother and best friend to Blayne Daley (husband Alex Bliss); Adoring GiGi to Avery and Ryan Bliss. Beloved aunt, friend and daughter. Preceded in death by Esther and Manuel Konefsky. Her humor and sarcasm will be greatly missed. Shelley was the life of the party, selfless in so many ways, she worked tirelessly her whole life to provide her daughter and then her granddaughters with anything and everything they could ever want or need. A hole has been left in our lives but our hearts are full of endless memories of her. Services and interment are private due to the current global situation. Memorial and Shiva will be held at a later time. Contri-butions in her memory may be made to PAWS Northeast Animal Adoption Center.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 30, 2020