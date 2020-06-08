MORRISON
SHERALD J. (nee Jordan)
Passed away suddenly June 3, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late John and Marie Jordan; loving mother of Anthony, Melissa, and Joseph. Loving companion of Russell Lombard. Dear sister of Joe Jauss, Denise, Joe Jordan, and the late John. Also survived by her loving nieces and cousins. Due to the current circumstances of COVID-19, a memorial service will be held privately for family.
www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-634-6858
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 8, 2020.