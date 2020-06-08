SHERALD J. (Jordan) MORRISON
1964 - 2020
MORRISON
SHERALD J. (nee Jordan)
Passed away suddenly June 3, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late John and Marie Jordan; loving mother of Anthony, Melissa, and Joseph. Loving companion of Russell Lombard. Dear sister of Joe Jauss, Denise, Joe Jordan, and the late John. Also survived by her loving nieces and cousins. Due to the current circumstances of COVID-19, a memorial service will be held privately for family.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-634-6858


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home
1428 East Columbia Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 634-6858
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 7, 2020
Your death is so hard on me. I can't stop thinking about how things went from high to low so fast. So glad we understood eachother in time. I will always love you
Melissa Morrison/Agnew
Daughter
June 7, 2020
Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day.
Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear.
God has another angel. I will miss you so Sheryl.

Ethel

Ethel Sembrot
Family
June 6, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Although I haven't seen you in years, I'm still saddened by your loss. Rest in Peace, Sherald.
Diane B
Coworker
