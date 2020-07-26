1/
SHERL JOSEPH (Sculptor) WINTER
WINTER
SHERL JOSEPH (Sculptor)
Age 85, on July 19, 2020, of Chestnut Hill. Survived by his wife of 64 years, Kathleen (nee McKenna), his children, Kathleen Winter (Henry Jaffe), Sherl Joseph Winter, Jr. (Katherine Schreiber), Genienne Navarro, six grandchildren, Kaitlin Vannatten (Ryan), Jessica Weinberger (Dylan), Ian Winter, Grace Winter (Rory Wolf-Bielawa), Bela and Elena Navarro. A Memorial Funeral Mass will be held at Our Mother of Consolation Church at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Mother of Consolation Church, 9 E. Chestnut Hill Ave., Phila., PA 19118. (JACOB F. RUTH)

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 26, 2020.
