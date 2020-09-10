On Sept. 8, 2020, age 100. Wife of the late J. Franklin Nusbaum, Jr., mother of Steven (Chagit) Nusbaum, Carolyn Snyder and Nancy (Jerry) Matt, sister of David Beck and the late Noel Beck, grandmother of Scott, Lauren, and Michael Matt, Ben (Iris) Snyder, Kay (Matt) Tomasco, Matt (Kate) Snyder, Gil (Feroza) Nusbaum, David (Kristin) Nusbaum and Jessica Nusbaum, great grandmother of Noah, Ellie, Henry, Julian, Brett, Gevi, Jake, Simon, Ryan and Fiona. Services and interment private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Mission Kids, Alzheimer's Association
or charity of the donor's choice.www.levinefuneral.com