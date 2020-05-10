SHIRLEY ERFER
May 8, 2020, of Millville, NJ. Wife of the late Harold Erfer. Mother of Ron (Lisa) Erfer and Carol (Dr. Barry) Shapiro. Grandmother of Robyn (Dan) Banker, Melanie Shapiro, Scott Shapiro and Erin (Adam) Warner. Sister of Frances (the late Bayne) Isaacson. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the live stream funeral service on the Platt Memorial Chapels Facebook page, Monday, May 11, 2020, beginning 11:00 A.M. Contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.orgPLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Platt Memorial Chapels
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
