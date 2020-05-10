ERFER
SHIRLEY
May 8, 2020, of Millville, NJ. Wife of the late Harold Erfer. Mother of Ron (Lisa) Erfer and Carol (Dr. Barry) Shapiro. Grandmother of Robyn (Dan) Banker, Melanie Shapiro, Scott Shapiro and Erin (Adam) Warner. Sister of Frances (the late Bayne) Isaacson. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the live stream funeral service on the Platt Memorial Chapels Facebook page, Monday, May 11, 2020, beginning 11:00 A.M. Contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.orgPLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS
Cherry Hill, NJ
SHIRLEY
May 8, 2020, of Millville, NJ. Wife of the late Harold Erfer. Mother of Ron (Lisa) Erfer and Carol (Dr. Barry) Shapiro. Grandmother of Robyn (Dan) Banker, Melanie Shapiro, Scott Shapiro and Erin (Adam) Warner. Sister of Frances (the late Bayne) Isaacson. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the live stream funeral service on the Platt Memorial Chapels Facebook page, Monday, May 11, 2020, beginning 11:00 A.M. Contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.orgPLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS
Cherry Hill, NJ
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.