Shirley (nee Pepp) Greenbaum
Age 96, wife of the late Norman Greenbaum, died peacefully at home in Bala Cynwyd on November 13, 2020. She is survived by her children Alan (Andee), Marvin (Susan) and Barbara DePutron (David). A devoted grandmother, she was adored by Marni Deckter (Jon), Dana Schachter (Jordan), Jake Greenbaum (Shira), Katie Neff (Philip), Nicole Horton (Peter) and Stephen DePutron (Jasmine). She was affectionately known as GiGi to her great-grandchildren Sati and Dakota Schachter, Izzy and Sam Deckter, Noah, Isaac, and Rosie Greenbaum, Ben and Lily Neff, and Lily and Ruby Horton. A kind and generous woman, she will fondly be remembered and missed by many friends and family members whose lives she touched in countless ways. Services and Interment are private. The family requests that contributions in her memory be made to the Shirley & Norman Greenbaum Yom Ha'atzmaut Fund at Har Zion Temple, the Food Choice Program of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, or the charity of the donor's choice. www.levinefuneral.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
(215) 942-4700
