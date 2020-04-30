The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
KOPPLE
SHIRLEY J.
Age 89, passed away on April 26, 2020 at Wayne Center Nursing Home in Wayne, PA. She received her under-graduate degree from Syracuse University. She graduated with an M.F.A from Columbia University, where she was a recipient of the Brevoort-Eickemeyer Fellowship. Throughout her career, Shirley would receive other accolades and recognition for her artwork and teaching. She is predeceased by her husband, Alexander J. Kopple and is survived by her 4 daughters and 5 grandchildren. She will be remembered as a brilliant person, whose love of travel and the fine arts continues to be a source of inspiration to all who knew her.
Services and Interment are Private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Shirley's honor to a .

Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Arr. by THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA. 610-989-9600

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 30, 2020
