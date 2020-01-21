|
|
LUBER
SHIRLEY (nee Hornstein)
Wife of the late Gilbert. Mother of Dr. Marilyn (Robert Raymar) Luber. Companion of Dr. Herbert Diamond. Shirley was an artist who attended Moore College and ran Philadelphia's first Japanese Art gallery, founded by Gilbert and Marilyn. She was also a member of The Cosmopolitan Club of Philadel-phia. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral services Wednesday 11 A.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St. Int. Har Nebo Cem. Shiva will be observed Wednesday and Thursday at her late residence with Minyan at 7 P.M. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Gilbert, Shirley and Marilyn Luber Fund for Japanese Studies,
giving.apps.upenn.edu/fund?program=LIB&fund=403958.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 21, 2020