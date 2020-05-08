KOCHSHIRLEY M. (nee Schippers)Age 96, on April 21, 2020, of Lima Estates beloved wife of the late Walter, and devoted mother of Eileen Cutler (Edward), Carol Vassallo (Paul), and Edward (Patricia). Also survived by her grandsons, Michael (Angi), Eric (Brittany), and Daniel (Julia); great-grandchildren, William, Garrett, Dominic, Jovie, Lucas, and Thea; niece, Pat Holt and nephews, William and Richard Tucknott, and Bradley Kondrath. She was predeceased by her sister, Lorraine Tucknott. Funeral Service to be scheduled when appropriate. Memorial gifts may be sent in her name to The Acts Samaritan Fund, Lima Estates, 411 N. Middletown Road, Media 19063.