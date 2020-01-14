Home

Keates & Plum Funeral Home
3112 Brigantine Avenue
Brigantine, NJ 08203
(609) 266-3481
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
The Church
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Brigantine Elks Lodge #2428
400 West Shore Drive
Brigantine, NJ
SHIRLEY M. PYLE

SHIRLEY M. PYLE Notice
PYLE
SHIRLEY M.


Age 83, of Brigantine, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Philadelphia, PA she was the loving daughter of the late Stanley and Madeline H. (Unkel) Chmura. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Pyle who entered into rest on September 19, 2016.
Shirley worked as an executive assistant for DuPont for over 27 years. She was a member of the Brigantine Elks Club and was well known for having the exceptional qualities of kind-ness, patience and diplomacy. She was also known for being vibrant and loving especially towards animals. She will be missed and fondly remembered by a host of nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Shirley's Life Celebration Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 11 A.M. A Visitation will be held at the Church from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. with an Elks Service to follow. Final commendation and fare-well will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shirley's memory to the Humane Society of Atlantic County, 1401 Absecon Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401.
Arrangements have been entrusted to KEATES-PLUM FUNERAL HOME, 609-266-3481.


Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 14, 2020
