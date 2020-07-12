MAILEY88, of Lafayette Hill, PA died July 8, 2020. She was the wife of the late John 'Jack' J. Mailey. She is survived by many Nieces and Nephews and Great Nieces and Great Nephews. Her Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. from St. Philip Neri RC Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA. Friends may call on Wednesday Morning, July 15, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:15 A.M. at the church. Interment will take place in New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to: Little Flower High School, 1000 West Lycoming St., Phila, Pa 19140. Arrangements by

