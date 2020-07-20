OLSHANSKYSHIRLEY (nee Gross)
On July 19, 2020. Mother of Marcy Flicker and Howard (Karen) Olshansky. Sister of Sandra (Melvin) Adelman, Sylvan (Judy) Gross, Stephen (Karen) Gross, the late Paul Gross and the late Marvin Gross. Sister-in-law of Gloria Gross. Grandmother of 3 and Great Grandmother of 6. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Tuesday 9:45 AM precisely at Shalom Memorial Park (sec. Jacob II), Huntingdon Valley, PA. Contributions in her memory may be made to Kosher Meals on Wheels 3333 N. Front Street Harrisburg, PA 17110.
