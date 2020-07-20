1/
SHIRLEY (Gross) OLSHANSKY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SHIRLEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OLSHANSKY
SHIRLEY (nee Gross)
On July 19, 2020. Mother of Marcy Flicker and Howard (Karen) Olshansky. Sister of Sandra (Melvin) Adelman, Sylvan (Judy) Gross, Stephen (Karen) Gross, the late Paul Gross and the late Marvin Gross. Sister-in-law of Gloria Gross. Grandmother of 3 and Great Grandmother of 6. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Tuesday 9:45 AM precisely at Shalom Memorial Park (sec. Jacob II), Huntingdon Valley, PA. Contributions in her memory may be made to Kosher Meals on Wheels 3333 N. Front Street Harrisburg, PA 17110.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved