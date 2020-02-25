Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Shalom Memorial Park (Sec. David)
SHIRLEY R. (Grossman) GOLDSTEIN

SHIRLEY R. (Grossman) GOLDSTEIN Notice
GOLDSTEIN
SHIRLEY R. (nee Grossman)
On February 24, 2020, age 98. Beloved wife of Arthur Goldstein. Dear mother of Dr. Irwin (Mary) Goldstein. Grand-mother of Jason Goldstein and Jessica Goldstein. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Wednesday 11 A.M. precisely at Shalom Memorial Park (Sec. David). Shiva will be observed at the late residence Wed., Thurs. and Friday only. Contributions in her memory may be made to Hadassah, 1518 Walnut St., Suite 402, Phila., PA 19102 or , 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila., PA 19103.

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 25, 2020
