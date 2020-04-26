Home

SHIRLEY R. (Summers) WILKS

SHIRLEY R. (Summers) WILKS Notice
WILKS
SHIRLEY R. (nee Summers)
April 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter L. Wilks and the late Joseph A. Cost, Jr. Devoted mother of Joseph A. Cost, III, Cynthia R. Lynd and Sharon L. Martin. Loving stepmother of Walter, Thomas, Paul and Susan Wilks. Also survived by 14 grand-children and 1 great grandson. Shirley's Interment and Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Shirley's name may be made to Cedar Run Baptist Church, 18577 Rt. 414, Cedar Run, PA 17729.

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 26, 2020
