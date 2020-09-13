91, passed away at her home in Glenview, IL on August 31st. Born and raised in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of Miriam and Carlton Barndt. After graduation from Germantown High School she attended Peirce Business College, and then worked for Fidelity Bank. In 1950 she married Don Remmey. They designed and built a home in Meadowbrook where they raised their three children. The family enjoyed many summer vacations visiting relatives around the country. During that time Shirley was very active at Gloria Dei Church, where she was involved in the development of the Gloria Dei Retirement Communities. The marriage ended in divorce in 1975. Several years later in 1977, she married Ralph Guthrie, her high school sweetheart, who was divorced and living in northern New Jersey. Upon accepting a new job, Ralph and Shirley moved to Chicago and started a new life together. In addition to forming many new friendships, they became very involved in various charitable organizations, especially the Juvenile Protection Association. When Ralph retired in 1989 they began splitting their time between Chicago and a home they had in North Palm Beach, FL. Ralph passed away in 1993. In 1995, Shirley married family friend Ray Tower. Ralph and Shirley and Ray and his wife Jackie were good friends. Jackie had passed away a few years before. Both couples had homes in Chicago and Lost Tree Village in North Palm Beach. Ray was the retired Chairman of FMC Corp. Their work with charitable organizations continued, both in Chicago and in Florida. When not spending time with friends, or visiting family, they had ten children between them, they traveled extensively around the world. Their travels took them to every continent with the exception of Antarctica. No one could throw a party like Shirley Tower, and there need not be an occasion, having fun and entertaining friends was reason enough. Interior designing was one of her passions, she took much pride in the way her homes were decorated with fine taste. She was a lady from a bygone era, where culture, manners and etiquette were still important, yet she was fun and down to earth. No one could deny that hers was a life well lived. She was open to adventure, full of spunk and spirit, and a bit feisty. As Ray's health deteriorated she became a devoted caregiver for the final few years of his life, until he died in 2017. She was predeceased by all three husbands, a sister Janet Pirkey, and a step daughter Betsy Guthrie Burns. She is survived by her three children, Don Remmey Jr., Joan Remmey, Pattie Remmey and her step children Brenda Guthrie Yoshinaga, Ray Tower Jr, Chris Tower, Mike Tower, Bob Tower, Patti Filac, Mary Spizziri, and Tori Foley. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Ben Remmey and Lindsay DeLong. Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be for family only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Lost Tree Charitable Foundation, 8 Church Lane, North Palm Beach, FL 33408, or the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.