Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
SHIRLEY S. (Bree) REDNOR

REDNOR
SHIRLEY S. (nee Bree)
95, April 11, 2020: Beloved wife for nearly 68 yrs of the late Albert Rednor, DMD; loving mother of Karen Suitor (Donald) and Ronald P. Rednor, MD; devoted sister of Dr Martin Bree (Shirley). She was a gutsy, caring, creative woman who always had interesting projects on the go: Started IMAGE weight control group, and together with Albert the NE Seniors social group (later became the Mr & Mrs Club); motivational speaker, music teacher, pianist extraordinaire. Services are private. Donations may be made to the .

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 19, 2020
