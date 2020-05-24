SHIRLEY (Cohen) SINIAWSKY
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share SHIRLEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SINIAWSKY
SHIRLEY (nee Cohen)
March 14, 1926-May 21, 2020, daughter of the late Morris and Ida Cohen, wife of the late Leon Siniawsky, sister of the late Goldie Goodman and the late Ben Cohen. Mother of Beth (Doug Sutter) and Janet Gilman, grandmother of Daniel Gilman (Jennifer Green) and Zachary Gilman. A loving wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and friend who enriched others' lives through her pivotal role in her family and her extensive volunteer work at the Philadelphia Folk Festival, Holy Redeemer Hospital, and ORT. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, mourners may donate in her name to Planned Parenthood, ACLU, the Philadelphia Folksong Society, or the chaplaincy fund at the Jewish Federation. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved