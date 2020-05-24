SINIAWSKY
SHIRLEY (nee Cohen)
March 14, 1926-May 21, 2020, daughter of the late Morris and Ida Cohen, wife of the late Leon Siniawsky, sister of the late Goldie Goodman and the late Ben Cohen. Mother of Beth (Doug Sutter) and Janet Gilman, grandmother of Daniel Gilman (Jennifer Green) and Zachary Gilman. A loving wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and friend who enriched others' lives through her pivotal role in her family and her extensive volunteer work at the Philadelphia Folk Festival, Holy Redeemer Hospital, and ORT. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, mourners may donate in her name to Planned Parenthood, ACLU, the Philadelphia Folksong Society, or the chaplaincy fund at the Jewish Federation. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 24, 2020.